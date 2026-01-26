DON’T FORGET TO VOTE FOR ME AGAIN IN AUGUST, NUNDWE URGES CHURCH



PF faction Acting President Given Lubinda has urged the church to work with Chawama FDD member of parliament Bright Nundwe in order to develop the constituency.





Meanwhile, Nundwe has called on the church to vote for him again during the August polls.



Speaking during a church service at St Luke’s UCZ in Chawama, Lubinda said it was important for Nundwe to thank the church for voting for him as member of parliament.





“I stood here and said that on 15th January, as the Tonse Alliance, we have a candidate Bright Nundwe who is under the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD). We were asking from God through you people, and on the 15th of January, people of Chawama did exactly what we were asking for. And many of us when coming to ask, we humble ourselves but when we are given, we don’t go where we ask from.

And so, we decided to come back to say thank you to God, before we started entering the markets. Before Nundwe starts going in the communities to thank people, we decided that we first scold him to come say thank you to God because St Luke’s Congregation was the last place that he came to ask for votes,” said Lubinda.





“We also attended the 07:30 mass at Regina Pacis Parish today, and then continued with attending the 10:00 service here. We came to say thank you to God who allowed Bright Nundwe to be voted for as Chawama MP. As an acting president of the Patriotic Front (PF), I want to urge Nundwe to follow what the church says. Even when he is working for people, he should always know that it is God who sent him. I won’t say much other than to say, well done, the person you have chosen has come so that he can work for you. But you have to work with him, he can’t manage to work alone. When you work with him, you will see that Chawama will improve. I came to show gratitude. Thank you for giving Bright Nundwe your support, thank you for giving the Tonse Alliance your support. We want to say that we keep our promises and this promise made by Bright Nundwe, I will make sure that from his first salary, he will bring us back here to come and witness his promise of giving the choirs the new uniforms”.





And Nundwe promised to work with the people of Chawama.



“I have come here to show gratitude for the support that you have shown us. It wasn’t an easy thing, our friends were passing through all the areas but God passed through you people and directed that this is the person you vote for. I am going to be your servant, we may not do everything but within my capacity, I am pretty certain that I will do the best for you. This is my church. When I just reached, I told the acting president of the Tonse Alliance and PF Honourable Given Lubinda that the choir’s uniform doesn’t look right. This is not an insult but I said there are too many assorted colours here. Then as my first assignment, I want to buy uniforms for the choirs. You will be able to choose the colours yourselves,” said Nundwe.





“I am a very serious child of God. The Bible reminds me that when the wicked rule, people murmur but when the righteous rule, people rejoice. Leadership does not come from a sort of direction, it comes from above, a maker of the heavens and the earth. Lastly, I want to kneel down to appreciate you for the vote you gave.

May God continue to bless you, may God continue to bless this church. We will work together as a team. That day when it comes again in August, do not forget this face [of] Bright Nundwe. I am almost born and bred in Chawama constituency, this is my constituency”.





Nundwe was joined by PF Deputy Secretary General for Politics Miles Sampa, PF Members of the Central Committee (MCC) and other party officials.



