DON’T KNOCK OUT POLITICAL OPPONENTS – KATOTOBWE



….let the people of Zambia decide who they want to be the Head of State





Lusaka…Sunday, May 10, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)



Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) presidential candidate, Eng. Chanda Katotobwe, says there is no need to use “Imingalato” to knock out political opponents ahead of this year’s general elections.





Eng. Katotobwe said there is further need to allow the people to choose leaders of their choice without disadvantaging anyone.





Speaking to journalists shortly after attending a Church Service at New Apostolic Church in Lusaka’s Garden Compound, Eng. Katotobwe observed the need to respect the wishes and will of the people via a transparent Electoral process





“The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) have had five years to prepare for this year’s general elections and verification of Grade 12 processes must be prompt. The nation risks failure by good leaders to take part because of these delays, leaders like Councillors, Council Chairpersons, Members of Parliament, Mayors because of delays in verification of Grade 12 certificates especially in rural areas,” he stated.





“The country risks missing a good leader who can come and solve problems in our societies by failing to take part in this year’s elections on account of non verification of G12 certificate.”





He further said there should be no excuses on the part of these institutions considering the advancement in technology.



“These institutions should never be overwhelmed by an event which is known for years. In this technological age these processes should be seamless,” he stated.



Meanwhile, addressing congregants, the former Luapula Constituency Member of Parliament under Patriotic Front (PF) observed the need for leaders to be sincere about job creation and welfare of the people.





“We must be sincere in creating sustainable jobs for our youths and our people as their smooth survival is dependant on us facilitating sustainable decent means livelihood, Zambia has almost 80% or over 15 million below the age of 35 years and we have an obligation as leaders to provide for our people” he added.





And PeP Running Mate Sean Tembo said it is not necessary to view other people as enemies just because they are supporting other political groupings.





The founding member of the Tonse Alliance under late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, said political leaders must listen to the message from the church.





And in his sermon, New Apostolic Church Shepherd Mathew Zimba urged political players to embrace peace, unity and honesty ahead of the general elections.



CHANDA_na_TEMBO