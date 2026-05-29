Don’t let anyone lie to you that there’s no opposition, Liswaniso tells UPND members



UPND National Youth Chairman has urged party members not to believe claims that there is no opposition in Zambia, saying the ruling party must continue working hard to earn the confidence of citizens ahead of August 13 polls.





Speaking in Munali Constituency this afternoon, Liswaniso said the UPND should not depend on State institutions such as the police to win elections, but instead rely on the same strategies and hard work that helped the party defeat the Patriotic Front -PF in the 2021 general elections.





“Don’t let anyone lie to you that there’s no opposition, and do not think police officers will be used to win our election. We must work hard for it,” Liswaniso says.





He says the UPND’s victory in 2021 was achieved through commitment, mobilisation and discipline, adding that party members should remain focused on engaging citizens and promoting development.





Liswaniso also warns youths against engaging in violence, stating that Zambians do not support political violence.



“Youths should not entertain violence because Zambians hate violence,” he says.





The UPND youth leader further says the ruling party continued to enjoy support from citizens because President had worked to deliver development across the country regardless of political affiliation.





According to Liswaniso, the government has demonstrated inclusiveness by implementing development programmes that benefit all Zambians and not only supporters of the ruling party.





He urges party structures in Munali and across the country to remain united and continue mobilising peacefully as the party prepares for future political contests.



©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | May 29, 2026.