DON’T LOSE FOCUS AND HOPE, MUNIR ZULU HAS URGED TONSE ALLIANCE MEMBERS.





He says freedom is coming.



“To all members of the Tonse Alliance and its associate members, kindly keep calm! It takes immense resilience to navigate that level of state pressure, especially when forced into a last-minute identity shift just to keep the movement alive,” he said on Saturday.

“The fact that the organisation remains the largest movement of its time despite those obstacles speaks volumes about its grounding. When power structures attempt to block every conventional route it usually confirms one thing! The message and the momentum are perceived as a genuine threat to the status quo.”





Zulu said history shows that while state apparatus can delay processes, cause logistical nightmares and force tactical pivots, “it rarely succeeds in extinguishing a movement that is genuinely fuelled by the hope and aspirations of the citizens”.





“The endurance of the Zambian people and their desire for institutional fairness are powerful anchors,” he stressed.



Earlier, he encouraged followers not to lose focus.



“To every member of the Tonse political family,





it is completely natural to feel the weight of the hurdles being placed in our path,” said Zulu, a former Lumezi independent member of parliament. “When you are met with state organised frustrations, bureaucratic roadblocks and deliberate attempts to slow our momentum fatigue can set in.

That is exactly what those tactics are designed to do. They are not meant to defeat us outright but to make us defeat ourselves through exhaustion. Don’t lose focus and don’t lose hope. Freedom is coming. We are a movement being driven by Zambians.”



The Magnet Newspaper