Nelson Banda regret joining UPNF as he apologies to his supporters

Nelson Banda regret joining the ruling United Party for National Development as he apologies to his supporters



PRESS STATEMENT



AN APOLOGY AND DECLARATION



To the People of Msanzala, Lusangazi, and All Well-Wishers,



I, Nelson Banda, wish to humbly address the nation, my community, and all those who have stood by me, regarding a decision I made some time ago that has weighed heavily on my heart and conscience.





Some time ago, I made the decision to join the United National Independence Party (UPND). Today, standing before God, my family, and the people I love and serve, I wish to sincerely and unreservedly apologize for that decision. It was a mistake, and I take full responsibility for it.





After a period of deep personal reflection, extensive consultations with respected religious leaders, my beloved family, and trusted friends and colleagues, I have found clarity and renewed purpose. Through prayers, counsel, and spiritual guidance, I have seen the light, and my path has become clear.





I am therefore formally announcing that together with the great people of Lusangazi, I will be standing as the Member of Parliament candidate for Msanzala Constituency under the NATIONAL RECONCILIATION PARTY FOR UNITY AND PROSPERITY.





This is a party built on the values of reconciliation, unity, and the shared prosperity of all our people. It is a platform that truly speaks to the hopes and aspirations of the people of Msanzala and Lusangazi, and I am proud and honoured to carry that vision forward.



To everyone who prayed for me, counselled me, and never gave up on me — your love and your faith carried me through this journey. I have seen the light, and I stand before you today with a heart full of gratitude, humility, and an unwavering commitment to serve.



Together, we will work for a Msanzala that is united, prosperous, and at peace.



Thank you for your prayers. God bless you all.



Nelson Banda

MP Candidate Msanzala Constituency

National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity.