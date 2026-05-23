PF WILL NEVER RETURN, SAYS FORMER MP KAMPAMBA MULENGA



Former Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament and current UPND parliamentary candidate for Kalulushi, Kampamba Mulenga, has declared that the former ruling party is finished and will not make a political comeback.





Speaking during a political engagement, Mulenga said she remained loyal to PF until the dissolution of Parliament but has now fully joined the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





“I was PF till the last day of Parliament. Let me tell you, PF is gone, it will never come back. I am now UPND and working with the UPND so that we can continue to bring development to our people,” she said.





Mulenga’s remarks come as several former PF members continue to defect to the ruling party ahead of the August general elections. She is currently contesting as the UPND parliamentary candidate for Kalulushi Constituency.



-ZedDiary