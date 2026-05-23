🇿🇲 BRIEFING | From Presidential Ambition to Independent MP: Chitalu’s Political Descent Captured in One Frame



By the time Dr. Chitalu Chilufya emerged before cameras yesterday after filing his nomination papers for the newly created Mansa West Constituency, the symbolism was already impossible to ignore.





White powder covered his face, suit, and glasses after supporters poured mealie meal on him during celebrations. But politically, the image carried another layer entirely. Just days earlier, Chilufya had been positioning himself for the presidency.





Yesterday, he was filing in as an independent parliamentary candidate.



The fall was sudden. Public. And deeply revealing of the turmoil consuming the fractured Patriotic Front.





Only a week ago, Chilufya paid the K100,000 presidential nomination fee to contest Zambia’s highest office under the PF banner. Then came the political shockwave. PF faction leader Miles Sampa abruptly announced that the party would not participate in the general election, arguing that the former ruling party required “healing” and restructuring before returning to the ballot.





But even that position quickly collapsed under the shadow of political reality.



Sampa himself has now filed as an independent parliamentary candidate for the newly created Lima Constituency in Lusaka, mirroring the same route now taken by Chilufya and several other former PF figures scrambling for political survival outside formal party structures.





This is where the deeper political story begins.



The PF once operated as one of Zambia’s most formidable electoral machines, commanding State power, financing structures nationwide, and producing overwhelming parliamentary numbers. Today, many of its senior figures are entering the election cycle fragmented, isolated, and stripped of a unified command centre.





Some are joining smaller opposition formations. Others are creating alliances. Many are turning independent.



And independence in Zambian politics is rarely a position of strength. It is often the final refuge of politicians cut loose from collapsing party systems.





The emergence of newly created constituencies has intensified that scramble. With Parliament expanded and electoral boundaries widened, the cost of campaigns has risen sharply. Political parties must now finance more candidates, more logistics, and more territorial operations. For weakened opposition formations already battling internal fractures and shrinking resources, the pressure is becoming visible in real time.





Yesterday’s image of Chilufya, dusted in white powder while filing as an independent, may well become one of the defining political photographs of this election season.





Because it captured more than celebration.



It captured transition. Decline. Reinvention. And the disorienting reality of a former ruling party still searching for its political centre while the election clock keeps moving forward.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu