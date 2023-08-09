DON’T MOCK ZAMBIANS ON THE HIGH COST OF LIVING- Jackson Silavwe

DON’T MOCK ZAMBIANS ON THE HIGH COST OF LIVING

08/08/2023

It is extremely important for the UPND leadership to be sympathetic towards the suffering masses in view of the high cost of living being experienced in the country.

The remarks attributed to Honourable Muchima denying the high cost of living are insensitive and a mockery to many Zambians. The hunger is real, the poverty is real and the economic hardships are also real.

Being defensive and reactive when our people complain about the high cost of living only cements the assertion that the party in GOVERNMENT LACK a solid economic plan to meet the challenges our people are facing.

Instead of spewing mockery on the high cost of living, I urge the UPND government to listen and RESPOND in FAVOUR of our people economically. It is the same people that will applaud them when they do well.

Silavwe Jackson

President

Golden Party Zambia

(GPZ)