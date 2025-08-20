#IncaseYouMissedIt: Don’t panic, 5 hour power availability due to routine maintenance works at Maamba – Ncube





News Diggers reports that ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says citizens should not panic over Maamba Energy carrying out a bi-annual maintenance on its 300MW coal-fired power plant.

Recently, Maamba Energy announced that it would carry out maintenance works in two two phases, an exercise which would affect power supply.

According to a statement issued by its Corporate Affairs Department, the 30-days-long maintenance outage will result in reduced electricity available to ZESCO to supply its customers, triggering stage 10 of load management.

In an interview, Monday, Ncube assured citizens that Maamba Energy always conducted routine maintenance every year around the same period, saying there was no need to panic as that would only go on for a month