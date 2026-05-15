Female prison warden charged with r@ping inmate

A female prison warden has been charged with r@ping an inmate inside a men’s jail.

Johnesha Rucker, 28, was nabbed at her home Monday by a Tennessee fugitive apprehension team over the alleged s£xual ass@ult first reported in February, WMC reported.

Police received a tip-off on Feb. 9 that she allegedly r@ped the inmate at the men’s jail, 201 Poplar, in downtown Memphis.

Rucker resigned from her role as a corrections deputy, which she had held since November 2023, before being indicted on rape, misconduct, and forgery charges. She faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr said his office “will not tolerate the misconduct of any employee and will continue to hold our employees accountable to the highest ethical standards to ensure our public’s trust.”

Rucker is being held in the city’s female prison on a $100,000 bond.