Nicki Minaj says her hate for Obama and Jay Z made her start supporting Trump

Nicki Minaj has opened up about why she aligned herself with the MAGA movement, saying her political shift was influenced largely by frustrations involving Jay-Z and former US President Barack Obama.

In an interview with Time, Nicki claimed there is a “large but quiet resentment” toward Jay-Z within parts of the rap industry, alleging that the music mogul attempted to sabotage her career. She also pointed to Jay-Z’s close relationship with Obama as part of her frustrations.

According to the rapper, she dislikes what she sees as pressure on Black entertainers to automatically support the Democratic Party. Nicki also criticised comments Obama made during the 2024 election campaign suggesting some Black male voters were uncomfortable supporting Kamala Harris.

She described the remarks as “condescending.” The rapper said she later felt welcomed by prominent MAGA figures after publicly criticising Democrats, including conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who has since died.

According to Nicki, that support encouraged her to lean further into the movement. The rapper also recently showed off what she described as a “Trump Gold Card,” claiming it was gifted to her by Donald Trump and allegedly grants her citizenship privileges.

Her comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with supporters praising her outspokenness while critics questioned some of her claims and political alignment.