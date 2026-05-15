Xi Jinping tells US President Trump ‘we should be partners and not rivals’ at China summit

Xi Jinping appeared to issue a thinly veiled warning to Donald Trump during high-level talks in Beijing this week, cautioning against confrontation between the world’s two largest economies.

Opening discussions at the Great Hall of the People, Trump described it as an “honour” to call Xi a friend, while the Chinese leader stressed the dangers of rivalry between the two nations.

“China and the United States both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” Xi said. “We should be partners, not rivals. We should help each other succeed and prosper together and find the right way for major countries to get along well with each other in the new era.”

Xi also urged both countries to “transcend the ‘Thucydides Trap’ and forge a new model for relations between major powers.” The phrase refers to a theory popularised by American political scientist Graham T Allison, which suggests war becomes more likely when a rising power threatens to displace an existing global superpower.

Despite the warm public exchanges, major disagreements remain between Washington and Beijing, including tensions over Taiwan, trade disputes and the ongoing conflict involving Iran. Trump nevertheless praised the Chinese president during the meeting, telling him: “You’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it’s true.”

The visit has been marked by elaborate ceremonies, military salutes and formal receptions as Trump and his delegation continue their three-day state visit to China. Xi told Trump that economic ties between the two nations remain mutually beneficial and warned that “there are no winners in trade wars”, while encouraging both sides to maintain the momentum in relations.

Talks have focused heavily on trade and economic cooperation, with reports suggesting possible agreements could include increased Chinese purchases of American soybeans, beef and aircraft. Officials from the Trump administration are also pushing to establish a new Board of Trade with China aimed at resolving long-running commercial disputes between the two countries.

Trump is also expected to visit the Temple of Heaven, the historic 15th-century religious complex regarded as a symbol of harmony between heaven and earth. The White House has insisted the president’s visit is intended to produce tangible outcomes before he departs, though neither side has yet provided detailed commitments or confirmed final agreements.

One of the most sensitive issues hanging over the talks remains Taiwan. Beijing has repeatedly objected to Washington’s military support for the self-governing island, which China claims as part of its territory. The Trump administration recently approved an £8.1 billion weapons package for Taiwan, although deliveries have not yet begun.

Taiwan also remains strategically important because of its dominance in global semiconductor production, manufacturing critical chips used in artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies. Trump has increasingly sought closer trade ties with Taiwan, adding another layer of tension to the already fragile relationship between Washington and Beijing.