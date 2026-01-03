Don’t panic, Bishop Banda will clarify Hilux donation with lawyers – Catholic Priest Fr Muyunda

Don’t panic, Bishop Banda will clarify Hilux donation with lawyers – Fr Muyunda

MONGU Diocese Catholic priest Fr Ignazio Muyunda says Catholic faithful must remain calm following the summoning of Lusaka Archbishop Dr Alick Banda by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), stating that the Archbishop is innocent and the matter will soon be resolved.

Fr Muyunda explained that the matter which relates to a Toyota Hilux donated to the Archbishop years ago,can be clarified fully in the presence of lawyers, hence there is no reason for panic.

“Be at peace…! The matter of our Archbishop will be resolved soon. He will explain in the presence of lawyers how the donation was made to him and the matter will be settled. No cause for alarm or panic because he never stole and he is innocent,” Fr Muyunda said.

He described the issue as straightforward and requiring only explanation.

Fr Muyunda also warned politicians against exploiting the matter for political gain, urging them not to turn a legal process into a divisive political or religious debate.

“Please, the politicians don’t try to turn this matter into a political game to fuel tension between the Church and State” he said.

The priest assured that the Zambia Episcopal Conference will provide guidance and updates should any new developments arise.

He called on the faithful to avoid unnecessary drama and trust that Archbishop Banda’s explanation will settle the matter.

The DEC summon of Archbishop Banda in connection with the investigations surrounding a ZRA Toyota Hilux gifted to him, has attracted attention and sparked debate on social media, with some opposition voices urging citizens to accompany the Archbishop in solidarity.

By George Musonda

Kalemba January 3, 2025