‘Don’t panic over drones, yellow aeroplanes’: Hichilema assures Mnangagwa amid spying rumours

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has assured Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa that aerial activity involving drones and yellow aircraft entering Zimbabwean airspace from Zambia is part of a regional minerals mapping initiative, not espionage.

Speaking during his inaugural visit to Harare for the Zimbabwe-Zambia Bi-National Commission on Defence and Security, Hichilema clarified that the flights are part of a high-resolution geophysical survey aimed at identifying mineral resources across shared geological belts.

“You should not panic if you see drones or yellow aeroplanes straying into your land. We are doing massive geophysical mapping of our minerals,” Hichilema said, adding that some mineral veins stretch across both countries.

He apologised for any unintended boundary breaches and emphasised the friendly and developmental nature of the operations.

“These planes are not hostile. They are part of a project that will benefit both Zimbabwe and Zambia economically,” he said.

Hichilema also stressed the importance of security cooperation, noting that shared resource management requires transparency and mutual trust.

President Mnangagwa welcomed the clarification, reiterating the need for peace, security, and stability as foundations for development. He urged defence and security services to remain vigilant against emerging threats such as terrorism, drug trafficking, and cybercrime.

“Our defence forces have always worked closely together. For development to happen, security must be assured,” Mnangagwa said.

He also called for deeper cooperation in the mining and tourism sectors, highlighting the potential of joint ventures in green energy and global value chains. Mnangagwa pointed to Victoria Falls and Livingstone as shared assets that could be leveraged for regional tourism growth.

The Bi-National Commission meeting also revisited earlier discussions on:

Tariff removal to ease trade

A uni-visa system to boost tourism

Zambia’s call for the lifting of Western sanctions on Zimbabwe

The summit underscored the evolving partnership between the two nations, blending security, economic, and diplomatic collaboration.