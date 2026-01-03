Don’t pit DEC against Church, they are not fighting,Fred M’membe’s lawyer tells divisive politicians

Don’t pit DEC against Church, they are not fighting, lawyer tells divisive politicians

OPPOSITION-inclined lawyer Simon Mwila Mulenga says it is irresponsible, dishonest and dangerous for some politicians to champion a narrative that the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) is fighting the Catholic Church.

Mwila’s comments come in the wake of calls by some opposition leaders for citizens to come out in numbers and accompany Lusaka Diocese Archbishop Alick Banda who has been summoned by DEC for questioning over a Zambia Revenue Authority Toyota Hilux he dubiously received as a personal gift from his political comrades, the PF, before their fall from power back in 2021.

Weighing in on the issue, the youthful lawyer observed that some politicians were now shamelessly rushing to manipulate the matter for cheap political mileage.

Mwila said instead of allowing law enforcement institutions to soberly carry out their duties, certain politicians were deliberately inflaming emotions and dragging the nation into unnecessary religious and political divisions.

According to a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mwila warned that framing the ongoing DEC process as an attack on the Catholic Church was not only dishonest but dangerous to national unity.

“Sadly, this is also the space where some politicians rush in to manipulate events. Instead of allowing institutions to do their work with sobriety, they frame the issue for political gain, inflame emotions, and divide citizens along religious and political lines,” Mwila said.

He described claims that DEC is fighting the Catholic Church as reckless propaganda meant to score political points at the expense of national stability.

“Pushing a narrative that DEC is fighting the Catholic Church is irresponsible, dishonest and dangerous. It cheapens both the law and faith, and it insults the intelligence of the Zambian people,” he said.

Mwila stated that the matter before DEC is a legal process involving an individual and not a battle between institutions, warning that politicizing it risks eroding public trust in both the justice system and the Church.

He said Zambia has previously paid a heavy price when politicians weaponised sensitive national issues, adding that the current situation calls for maturity, restraint and responsible leadership.

The lawyer cautioned that exploiting faith for political survival was a dangerous path that could leave lasting scars on the nation.

On Thursday, DEC director general Nason Banda publicly warned Archbishop Banda against bringing a group of followers when he reports to the commission.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka, Banda confirmed that the Archbishop had been summoned in connection with investigations surrounding a Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Toyota Hilux vehicle that was allegedly gifted to him several years ago.

Banda stated that the summon was not politically motivated and dismissed claims that the government was targeting the Catholic Church.

But some opposition leaders have issued statements urging Catholics to accompany the Bishop for the interview.https://kalemba.news/…/dont-pit-dec-against-church…/

By George Musonda

Kalemba January 3, 2026