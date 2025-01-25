Don’t say bad things about your own country, Catholic priest tells opposition



A CATHOLIC priest of Ndola Archdiocese has told off opposition leaders who are cooking up propaganda to make government and the country at large look bad to other countries.





In his homily yesterday, Fr Elias Muma told the opposition to refrain from issuing statements that paint the country black stating that no patriotic Zambian could paint their own country and government black.





Fr Muma stated that the opposition needs to learn that no government or anyone around the globe is perfect including the same people reporting the worst against the country.





“What is currently going on, teti umuntu nangufye uli politician ukulalanda ifibi pali country yobe, (even if you are a politician, don’t say bad things about your own country) Zambia is a peaceful nation moving to greatness,” he said.





“Ukulachita behave kwati baice abakutila naya nkusosele kuli ba daddy pakuti bese bakume (you are behaving like children who say let me report you to dad so that he beats you). You can’t say bad things about your own country, you are not patriotic. If you say bad things to those you think are the ones who give us money, now if they fail to give us money who will suffer?”



Fr Muma stated that it is not good for outsiders to have a bad impression of the country.





The Catholic priest emphasised that Zambia was not a bad country for politicians to be parading it like one for their own selfish interests.





“Outsiders can get an impression that Zambia is a bad country and yet we are not a bad country unless those who are corrupt and have stolen, those are the problems. So ukulanda ifibi pali family yobe, pali wemwine napa chalo chobe takwaba (saying bad things about your own family, yourself and country should not exist,” he stated.



He further said those who are fond of talking down on the country do not deserve to be Zambians.



“Ninshi you are not fit to be here in Zambia. Go where you think it’s peaceful then. We are all not perfect, the government is not perfect, you are not perfect. Stop parading yourselves like children. We can only solve problems within ourselves not outside. No country is perfect even where you are reporting, they are also not perfect,” he added.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 25, 2025