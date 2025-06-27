DON’T SIGN TO REMOVE LUNGU’S BODY FROM MORTUARY… If Govt wins the case to repatriate his remains to Zambia – MUMBI PHIRI

DON’T SIGN TO REMOVE LUNGU’S BODY FROM MORTUARY – MUMBI

… If Govt wins the case to repatriate his remains to Zambia





By Chinoyi Chipulu



Former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has urged late former president Edgar Lungu’s family not to sign for the removal of late president’s body from the mortuary if the government wins the court case to repatriate his mortal remains from South Africa to Zambia.





And Phiri has said those who are looking for Lungu’s body will not find it as he said so himself before he died.







