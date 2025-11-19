DON’T TAKE REVENGE, FOCUS ON 2026, KAPATA URGES PF CADRES





FORMER Lands minister Jean Kapata has urged PF cadres not to seek revenge following the recent attack by UPND cadres at their secretariat, advising them instead to focus on the 2026 elections.





On Saturday, UPND cadres stormed the PF Secretariat and started beating people while breaking property.





“I would like to inform the UPND that we just have one Zambia, we don’t have any other country apart from Zambia. This violence that is coming day in and [day] out, perpetrated by UPND, needs to stop immediately.

We are going to a general election, and if this thing is not corrected right now, how will we conduct the general elections? It means we are not ready as Zambians to go through an election”.



News Diggers