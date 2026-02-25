Breaking News : “Doomsday Plane” Spotted at Andrews AFB Hours Before Trump’s Address to Congress Amid Heightened Global Tensions

The U.S. Air Force’s Boeing E-4B Nightwatch famously known as the “Doomsday Plane” was observed descending toward Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C., just hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress (State of the Union equivalent) on February 24, 2026.

This nuclear-hardened airborne command post, designed to ensure continuity of government operations even in the event of a catastrophic attack destroying ground-based facilities, drew immediate attention from aviation trackers, defense observers, and social media.

The E-4B’s arrival aligns with standard precautionary measures during major events where key government leaders gather in one location, but it sparked speculation given ongoing U.S.-Iran standoffs and regional military positioning (including carrier strike groups).

While officials have not confirmed any direct link to an emergency, the timing coinciding with the president’s high-profile speech has fueled widespread discussion about readiness protocols.

Credible sources confirming the sighting and timing include:



Real-time flight tracking and aviation reports shared by accounts like @TheInsiderPaper, @MarioNawfal, and @PenguinSix on X (formerly Twitter).

Multiple eyewitness and OSINT posts from February 24, 2026, documenting the aircraft’s approach and landing from bases such as Barksdale AFB.

This is a developing story stay tuned for updates. Routine or something more? The “Doomsday Plane” reminds us how seriously the U.S. takes continuity in uncertain times.