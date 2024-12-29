DORA MOONO NYAMBE’S DEATH IS SUSPECTED POISONING-FAMILY

DORA’S DEATH IS SUSPECTED POISONING-FAMILY



Dear Friends, Followers and Colleagues of Dora Moono Nyambe, Against everything we believe in as a family regarding matters of loss of anyone one of us we have been compelled to issues this statement that seeks to to set the record straight regarding the social media commentaries that have so far been propelled by some known social media dwellers who have sort to creat an impression that we as the family of Dora Nyambe are trying to take possession of any form of property belonging to our deceased beloved or the foundation that she established out of her pure desire to save young children in distress by providing a safe haven for them.





We only but share the same desire as all well meaning associates of Dora who wish to see her legacy live on thereby ensuring that all her works and achievements are accounted for.





For those who may wish to know the unclear circumstances that led to Dora’s death that has prompted us as family to call for a full autopsy (postmortem):



So far reports we have gathered here in Mkushi indicate that the death of our beloved Dora Moono Nyambe follows a Christmas party that was held at the Foot Prints of Hope School premises. On that fateful night, Dora attended a party with her friends and workmates afterwhich she reportedly went to bed where she later developed severe stomach pains which resulted in her driving herself to the nearest health center at around 03:00hours in morning. As a result of the severity of her stomach pains she unfortunately died shortly after reaching the center before the health personnel could even attend to her. Despite this account that has been repeated by a few ‘friends’ who were present at the said party, the death certificate acquired from the Health Center indicates that Dora was Brought In Dead (BID) a fact that only raises further questions.





These unclear and highly suspicious circumstances surrounding her death have prompted us as a family and other well meaning associates to ask questions that can only be adequately answered by the conducting of a postmortem by a competent and credible expert.





In a time of death, every clan/family subjects itself to certain traditional customs that must be respected at all times such as the fact that: After the demise of anyone of us, individuals who were present must be able to give account of how the deceased met their end, upon giving a satisfactory account that is consistent with the findings of the postmortem the family will proceed to perform the burial rites and put the deceased to rest.



Devoid of the above procedure being followed burial cannot take place at any given time or place.





The position of the family is such that everything about Dora Moono Nyambe must be harmonized to an extent that her dream and legacy lives on, that her establishments continue to impact the lives of those in need even if the vision is carried on by people unrelated to Dora.





The family will not exert any personal interest except that we register our displeasure with the manner in which a named friend or friends who were allegedly present at the time of Dora’s unfortunate demise took her mobile phone and other personal effects and have elected to only keep in touch with the outside world and sharing updates on Dora’s personal social media platforms, a somewhat “Business as Usual “ attitude despite the family and other stakeholders making numerous attempts to have them come to the house of mourning so as to help harmonize all matters the deceased, her works and circumstances that led to her death.





Please note that from here on now the family will communicate all information regarding Dora’s funeral and burial through and appointed through this platform and other credible media outlets.



Family Representative

—————————————-

Note : We will keep you posted should the family wish to make any more statements.