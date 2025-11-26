Dora Siliya says PF should not discuss Edgar Lungu’s successor before his burial

Dora Siliya says PF should not discuss Lungu’s successor before his burial



Former Information minister Dr Dora Siliya says it is inappropriate for the Patriotic Front (PF) to engage in discussions about who should take over the party presidency before former president Edgar Lungu is laid to rest.



Lusaka, 26 November – Speaking on Hot FM on Tuesday, Dr Siliya said traditional norms and common decency demand that succession issues whether political or personal should only be addressed after burial. She added that because Lungu hailed from her home district of Petauke, she feels particularly sensitive to the matter.





Dr Siliya, who served as chief government spokesperson under the PF and was also a cabinet minister in the MMD government, said she could only wish the PF leadership “God’s wisdom” as they navigate the ongoing turmoil in the party.





“I left the PF in 2021 like everyone is aware. I’m now only observing what is happening there, and I think we can only wish them wisdom,” she said. “I was speaking to someone from Petauke who asked, ‘kansi mfumu zisila kwasu?’ meaning, ‘are there no more leaders with wisdom left?’ In our Nsenga traditions, discussions about succession or sharing an estate only happen after the funeral rites are complete. So it’s very difficult for me to speak about these things now.”





She described the current party infighting as “un-Zambian” and said she hopes that with time, collective wisdom will prevail.



Dr Siliya noted that political parties typically face internal challenges after leaving government, but each has made an “incremental contribution” to Zambia’s democratic development.





“Whether it is UNIP, MMD, PF, or now UPND, none is better than the other. They all contribute in stages, and transitions come with challenges. We can only wish them the best,” she said.





Asked if she had a preferred candidate among those vying for the PF presidency, she dismissed the idea, saying she is not following the matter closely.



“For me, the biggest constituency is the people of Zambia. Nobody is born UNIP, MMD, PF, or UPND. These are just names of platforms people use to seek a mandate. The gymnastics in PF I do not speak for them,” she added.





Dr Siliya said it is personally difficult for her to discuss PF politics because of her working relationship with Lungu and her shared cultural ties with him.



“It’s very difficult to talk about PF before we settle the issues around a funeral. Maybe later we can return to that discussion but for now, I just wish them God’s wisdom,” she said.





Turning to national issues, Dr Siliya emphasised that the government’s priority should be addressing the ongoing energy crisis and the rising cost of living.





“The most important issues for citizens now are power shortages, electricity shortages and the cost of living,” she said. “On the other side is ensuring young people are in school, in training, gaining skills or employed. The government will do well to be very bold about these issues.”



She said Zambia’s electricity deficits require bold solutions rather than attempts to ration minimal supply.



“We have one loaf of bread and 15 children that is what loadshedding is. It’s not that there is no bread; there’s just not enough. Our efforts should be on figuring out how to bake more bread, not how best to share the one loaf. The priority should be on solving the power challenges,” Dr Siliya said.



©Nkanionline Newspaper 2025 #NewsOnDemand