Doreen Mwamba resigns from UPND as she bids fairwell to Politics in May 2026

By Linda Banks

BREAKING: Doreen Sefuke Mwamba “Resigns” Chooses Grandchildren Over Gaslighting





#BanaBaabo-In what can only be described as a soft launch exit strategy, one of President Hakainde Hichilema’s closest Ministers, Doreen Sefuke Mwamba, has effectively thrown in the towel politely-publicly and with grandmotherly grace.





Speaking from “the ground” a place rumour has it ministers rarely visit without press crews, Mwamba has insinuated that she has repeatedly warned the President and fellow ministers that things are not well. Not the economy,not public sentiment, not the vibes, Just not well.





Her message is crystal clear,”I’m done. When Parliament dissolves in May 2026, don’t look for me. I’ll be busy playing with my grandchildren.”





A revolutionary concept in Zambian politics retiring without first denying deflecting or blaming PF.





For context, Mwamba is no stranger to the limelight. She famously starred unwillingly in that now legendary audio saga involving “12 missed calls” and the immortal phrase “Nakile nga pushi” alongside the ever controversial Chabinga. A moment that launched a thousand WhatsApp forwards and reminded the nation that politics too has bloopers.





The Minister of Community Development, Mwamba says she has run her race. Translation she has seen enough heard enough and would like to live long enough to enjoy her pension.





Within party circles, the whispers are louder than a campaign rally generator. Insiders suggest that Mwamba is not alone,many allegedly wanted to quit after the unceremonious firing of Gary Nkombo. But fear is a powerful glue, fear of reprisals, fear of exposure. Fear that the anti corruption net might suddenly remember their names.





So for now they stay, Smiling, Clapping and Chanting forward.



While one minister has chosen playgrounds over podiums, others continue praise singing mu chileya (uncoordinated).





Is this resignation an act of conscience exhaustion or political self preservation? Who knows. But one thing is certain, when Ministers start choosing grandchildren over Cabinet, then just know that the message on the ground is louder than any State House briefing.





Jokes aside,when insiders start quietly exiting it’s rarely because everything is going exceptionally well.