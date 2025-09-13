DORIKA BANDA CONDEMNS EDGAR LUNGU’S BURIAL DELAYS

DORIKA BANDA CONDEMNS ECL’S BURIAL DELAYS



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



2026 presidential hopeful Dorika Banda has voiced concern over the prolonged legal and diplomatic standoff surrounding the burial of former President Edgar Lungu, describing the 3-month delay as disheartening and damaging to Zambia’s national image.





Speaking on Hot FM’s Breakfast Show, Ms. Banda criticized the impasse, stating that the matter has dragged on unnecessarily and should have been resolved with greater urgency and sensitivity.





She stressed that the late President deserves a dignified sendoff, one that honors his legacy and respects the sentiments of his family.





Despite the ongoing legal battle, the opposition leader expressed hope that a resolution could be reached soon, urging all parties to prioritize compassion and national unity..





Former President Edgar Lungu passed away on 5th June 2025 while receiving medical treatment in Pretoria, South Africa.





His death has since sparked a complex dispute over burial rights, with the family advocating for a private ceremony, while the government insists on a state funeral at Embassy Park.





The case has exposed a legal vacuum in Zambia’s statutes regarding presidential funerals, revealing the absence of clear guidelines and stirring emotional and political tensions across the country and the region.

#SunFmTvNews