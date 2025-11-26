‎DOTCOM MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST ZAMBIAN TECH SME LISTS ON LUSAKA SECURITIES EXCHANGE



‎Government has celebrated Dotcom’s historic achievement as the first local tech Small and Medium Enterprise, or SME, to list on the Lusaka Securities Exchange Alternative Market.



‎This milestone is seen as a significant step forward for Zambia’s information and communication technology sector and symbolizes the country’s progress.



‎At a recent event, Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati praised Dotcom’s success, calling it a groundbreaking moment. He noted that Zambia is starting to enjoy the benefits of hard work and dedication in the tech industry.



‎The Minister pointed out that Dotcom’s listing shows that local SMEs can succeed by embracing good governance, credibility, and professionalism, which helps build investor trust.

‎He encouraged Dotcom to maintain its strong performance, achieve consistent results, and set an example for other tech startups looking to enter the capital markets.



‎Chabala Kaunda, Chairperson of Dotcom’s Board, expressed gratitude to Minister Mutati for attending the event. He acknowledged that the ministry’s support has created a favorable environment for digital innovation, infrastructure growth and technology-based services.



‎Kaunda noted that the advancements in the industry are largely due to the Minister’s dedication to nurturing growth and supporting digital economy players like Dotcom Zambia.

https://youtu.be/p_uX96ZUjhI?si=96lyWSERkCfs4OFK



‎The Board reiterated its commitment to good governance, oversight, and creating long-term value, stating that accountability is central to Dotcom’s mission.



‎Nicholas Kabaso, leading the Lusaka Securities Exchange, emphasized that this new listing shows the potential of local entrepreneurs who prioritize transparency and effective governance, enabling them to aim for sustainable growth.



‎A LuSE representative highlighted that this moment strengthens their mission to expand the capital markets, support business growth, and open doors for more Zambian companies to engage in formal financial systems.



©️ KUMWESU | November 25, 2025