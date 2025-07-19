Double Sim: where is the problem?- Dickson Jere

Double Sim

By Dickson Jere

1. In 2006, there was a formidable opposition alliance called UDA. It had UPND, UNIP, FDD and ZADECO. At elections, each party showed up in own colours and party regalia. In fact when current President Hakainde Hichilema became flag bearer for UDA on the 2006 Presidential elections, all parties campaigned for him while using their own party materials. It was a rainbow kind of affair – different colours at rallies.

2. In the same 2006, opposition PF went into an alliance with ULP of Sakwiba Sikota. Both parties maintained own campaign materials and regalia at meetings. Both colours and chitenges were visible at Michael Sata rallies ahead of the Presidential elections.

3. In 2012, UPND and MMD formed an alliance. The two worked together even in by-election. Each party showed up with own colours and regalia. Someone – especially in Eastern Province – made chitenge shirts which had both MMD and UPND on it. That is how the name “Double Sim” was coined in Chipata when former President Rupiah Banda addressed a rally.

4. In 2015, when MMD and PF formed an alliance, the same happened. Both parties used own campaign materials and went full throttle campaigning for President Edgar Lungu without problems. They even flashed different symbols at political rallies – each maintaining own identity but supporting one candidate.

5. In 2021, UPND had alliance partners who included MDC of Felix Mutati. The MMD members showed up at rallies with own regalia and campaign materials while campaigning for President Hakainde Hichilema. That alliance is still in force.

6. 2026, we shall see more alliances either side. UPND will have a number of parties supporting it and the opposition will also have the same. In fact, the more alliances the better. It reduces a number of political players.

Just few months ago, MMD and UPND entered into an alliance. On that press briefing, both parties displayed own political party regalia and symbols. This will certainly continue as the parties have not merged but merely in support of each other.

So, where is the problem?

I am off to play golf but I should find the answer in the comments when I back online.

Thank You!

File picture below shows former President Rupiah Banda flashing the MMD symbol while PF Presidential candidate Edgar Lungu and acting President of Zambia Guy Scott fists their party symbol at a campaign rally.