DOUBLE TRAGEDY! Grieving Daughter DIES in Horror Crash While Traveling to Bury Her Father





In a cruel twist of fate, the Mulenga family of Kafue’s Shikoswe area has been plunged into deeper sorrow after losing another loved one just days after the death of their father.



The tragedy began last Saturday when Mr. Mulenga passed away at Kafue General Hospital following a short illness. As the family prepared to lay him to rest, his grieving children first-born daughter Perpetual Mulenga and her brother embarked on a sorrowful journey from Mansa to Kafue to mourn their father. But fate had another blow in store.





Just a few kilometers from Kapiri, on the way to Kabwe, their vehicle was involved in a horrific accident. The impact was devastating: Perpetual, still reeling from the loss of her father, died instantly at the scene. Her brother, severely injured, was rushed to Kabwe General Hospital, where doctors now confirm he is out of danger.





Yet the tragedy did not end there. Another woman in the same vehicle, traveling with her young child, also suffered injuries and remains hospitalized. But in another cruel stroke of misfortune, her child did not survive the crash.





The Mulenga family, already burdened with grief, now faces the unbearable pain of burying two loved ones in the span of days. Neighbors and relatives describe the situation as “too much to bear,” with one family member whispering through tears, “Why has death followed us like this?”





As the community rallies around the shattered family, funeral arrangements are now being made for both father and daughter their lives cut short in a cruel sequence of sorrow.



May their souls rest in peace.



©️ KUMWESU | August 12, 2025