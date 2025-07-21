DOUBLE TRAGEDY STRIKES FAMILY AFTER MURDER OF FUEL ATTENDANT



What began as a senseless act of violence has turned into a deep well of sorrow for one Lusaka family, following the brutal murder of Sibeso Akawila, a young and hardworking fuel attendant at Rubis Filling Station in Hellen Kaunda. Just hours after receiving news of her tragic death, Sibeso’s elderly grandmother the woman who raised her like a daughter collapsed and passed away from shock.





The family has been plunged into unthinkable grief, now grappling with the loss of two beloved souls within days. Sibeso, remembered for her bright smile and gentle spirit, was attacked during a violent robbery while on duty her life cut short in the most brutal and unjust of ways.





Her grandmother, who had always spoken with pride about Sibeso’s determination and work ethic, was reportedly inconsolable after hearing the news. According to relatives, she clutched a photograph of Sibeso to her chest and cried out her name until her voice gave out then quietly slipped away, her heart shattered beyond repair.





Now, two coffins lie side by side in a funeral gathering in Sikanze, where mourners sit in stunned silence, struggling to find the words to match the depth of pain. The air is heavy with cries, prayers, and the weight of disbelief. “They were inseparable,” a family member whispered through tears. “It’s as if her heart knew it couldn’t go on without Sibeso.”





Friends and neighbours have come forward to comfort the family, bringing warm meals and heartfelt words, but nothing seems to soften the blow. Mothers hold their daughters tighter. Grandmothers weep openly. Strangers who never met Sibeso feel the sting of a life lost too soon and the cruel chain reaction it set off.





In a home once filled with laughter and love, only silence remains. A bed lies untouched, a fuel station uniform folded neatly reminders of dreams that will never be fulfilled. Sibeso had plans, a future, a family that believed in her. Now, they’re left with memories and unanswered questions.



©️ KUMWESU | July 21, 2025