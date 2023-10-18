DPP adamant on Peter Mutharika’s presidential candidature

he opposition, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)’s Madala team insists that the former Malawi President who is also the party leader Peter Mutharika is eligible to contest at the party’s elective National Political Conference (convention) and the country’s presidential election.

In a statement signed by DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba, the party’s current constitution does not disqualify Mutharika from contesting as president of the party.

Namalomba insists that Mutharika did not finish his second term as state president after being re-elected in the 2019 presidential election because the elections were annulled hence making him an eligible candidate.

But a political commentator Wonderful Mkhutche, while acknowledging Mutharika’s eligibility to contest in the presidential election according to the country’s constitution, says the party’s constitution prevents him from contesting at the convention because he exhausted all his terms.

Madala’s team is using all tactics to prevent any presidential aspirant from challenging Mutharika ahead of the DPP elective convention.

This is despite a number of youthful DPP’s presidential hopefuls showing interest in leading the party ahead of the 2025 Malawi polls including Dr, Dalitso Kabambe, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Paul Gadama, Joseph Mwanamveka, and Bright Msaka.