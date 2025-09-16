DPP CALLS FOR EXTENSION OF VOTER REGISTRATION PERIOD



Lusaka… Tuesday September 16, 2025 – The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed concern over the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s (ECZ) decision to conduct the mass voter registration exercise within a one-month period, running from 13th October to 11th November 2025.





In a statement issued by party president Antonio Mourinho Mwanza, the DPP said while it welcomed the announcement of the registration dates, it believed that the timeframe was too short to effectively capture all eligible voters, especially the youth.





The party argued that Zambia’s growing youth population, with many citizens turning 18 every year, required more time to be adequately accommodated in the registration process.





It further noted that logistical challenges in rural and hard-to-reach areas could leave out many communities if the exercise was rushed.





According to the statement, first-time voters also needed sufficient time to prepare the necessary documents and understand the process before visiting registration centres.





The party recalled that past voter registration exercises had faced delays due to long queues, system breakdowns, and limited registration kits–challenges that, it warned, would be worsened by a reduced timeframe.





The DPP stressed that democracy depended on inclusivity and citizen participation.





It warned that a hurried exercise risked disenfranchising large sections of the electorate, particularly young and rural voters.





The party has since appealed to the ECZ to extend the registration period from one month to at least three months, saying this would safeguard the credibility of the 2026 General Elections and ensure that no eligible citizen was denied the right to vote.





Mr. Mwanza reaffirmed his party’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the electoral process remains free, fair, transparent, and truly representative of the will of the people.