DPP CHALLENGES LUBINDA ACQUITTAL

Case involves 4 counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime involving $280,000


By: Zambia Daily Mail

DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions has asked the high court to reverse the  acquittal of faction Patriotic Front vice-president Given Lubinda by the Lusaka magistrate court.



The state argues that the magistrate erred in law and fact when it acquitted Mr Lubinda in four counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime involving US$280,000.


