DPP DEMANDS ANSWERS OVER POWER SHORTAGES



Lusaka… Friday September 12, 2025 – The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has raised concerns over the ongoing electricity crisis in Zambia, accusing the government of neglecting citizens while prioritizing foreign contracts.





In a statement issued by party president Antonio Mourinho Mwanza, the DPP said the country was facing a serious power deficit despite ZESCO generating 1,806 megawatts (MW) per day against a national demand of 2,400 MW.





Mwanza explained that this represented about 75 percent of the national requirement, which should be enough to guarantee at least 18 hours of electricity supply daily.





However, the opposition leader claimed that Zambians were only receiving three hours of electricity per day, while 15 hours of power was allegedly being exported to other countries.





He described the situation as “unacceptable,” arguing that it was crippling productivity and undermining economic growth.



Mwanza stressed that reliable electricity was critical for farming, industry, education, health services, and job creation.





He questioned how the nation could expect to grow its economy when productive sectors were “shut down for 21 hours a day.”





The DPP further demanded answers on why Zambians were being “sacrificed” while electricity was exported, and why government contracts with foreign buyers were being given priority over domestic needs.





According to Mwanza, the first duty of government was to its citizens.



He insisted that ZESCO must prioritize local consumers before selling electricity abroad.





Only then, he argued, could the country restore productivity, protect jobs, and build a strong economy that worked for all Zambians.





Meanwhile, Mwanza declared that “the era of darkness must end” and emphasized that the Zambian people deserved a reliable power supply.