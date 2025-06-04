DPP DROPS CHARGES AGAINST LATE FDD PRESIDENT EDITH NAWAKWI

DDP enters nolle prosequi in Hatembo’s abduction case



DIRECTOR of Public Prosecution (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter where late Forum for Democracy and Development(FDD) president, Edith Nawakw was charged with threatening violence and kidnapping of the Hatembos.





This was after State prosecutor, Brian Sianyengo presented the nolle prosequi to resident magistrate, Amy Masoja to discontinue proceedings following the demise of the accused person.



Sianyengo informed the court that, it was in public domain that Nawakwi died and the DPP, Gilbert Phiri has decided to discontinue the proceedings.





“The matter is coming for continuation trial, the accused is not present. Having heard the demise of the accused person, the State has entered a nolle prosequi according to instructions from the DPP,” he said.





Nawakwi, had pleaded not guilty to four charges of threatening violence Contrary to Section 90 (a) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 and kidnapping or abducting with intent to confine person Contrary to Section 256 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





The defendant was accused of abducting Milton and Pheluna Hatembo from Choma to Lusaka with intent to cause them to be secretly and wrongly confined against her wishes.





In count one, it was alleged that between August 31, 2021 and September 1, 2022, while acting with others unknown, with intent to cause injury or alarm, threatened to kill Milton Hatembo and Pheluna Hatembo to which she said: “I will kill you by chopping your head if you tell anyone whatever I discuss”.



It is also alleged that between the same dates, Nawakwi, jointly and while acting with unknown others, abducted the Hatembos from Choma to Lusaka with intent to cause them to be secretly and wrongly confined against their wishes.





Further allegations are that Nawakwi promised the Hatembos money and houses if they appealed the case where they had sued President Hakainde Hichilema for allegedly fraudulently and illegally occupying farm No.1924 in Kalomo district, Southern Province.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba June 3, 2025