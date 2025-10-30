DPP Gilbert Phiri sues Lillian Mutambo

BREAKING: DPP sues deputy ‘Jesus’



DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has filed a defamation lawsuit against UK-based Zambian deputy ‘Jesus’ Lillian Mutambo for publishing false and malicious statements that tarnished his reputation and questioned his integrity in the administration of justice.





According to court documents filed before the Lusaka High Court, Phiri has applied for leave to serve the writ of summons outside Zambia and for substituted service through email and courier, as Mutambo is believed to be domiciled in the United Kingdom.





The case is from statements Mutambo allegedly posted on October 7, 2025, on her Facebook page, “Lily Mutamz TV.”





In the posts, she accused DPP of favouring Maria Zaloumis, popularly known as Zed Farmer, by reducing her charge from murder to manslaughter and granting her bail in a case involving the death of Enock Simfukwe.





Mutambo, who claimed to have been a former student of Phiri, went on to describe him as a bully, narcissist and corrupt,” alleging that he was using his position to “protect” Zaloumis and politically connected individuals.





The posts reportedly garnered over 1,500 views and were widely shared.



The DPP in his affidavit in support of an ex-parte application, argues that the statements were entirely false, defamatory, and malicious, made without any regard for truth, and designed to injure his reputation.





He contends that the remarks subjected him to ridiculeed , public scorn, and mental anguish, undermining public confidence in his office as a high-ranking public official.



He states that through his lawyers, he issued a demand letter on October 13, asking Mutambo to retract the statements, issue a public apology on the same platforms, and compensate him for reputational harm. However, Mutambo allegedly ignored the demand and continued publishing similar remarks on her YouTube channel, “Lily Mutamz TV.”





The DPP is seeking a declaration that Mutambo’s statements were defamatory, a court order compelling her to issue a public apology, and an injunction restraining her from further making such statements. He is also demanding general, aggravated, and exemplary damages, along with interest and legal costs.





The defamation claim is linked to the ongoing prosecution of Zaloumis (40) of Tuzini Farms in Chisamba District, who is jointly charged with her Nigerian husband and three employees for the alleged murder of Enock Simfukwe.



Kalemba, October 30, 2025