DPP PLEDGES TOUGHER STANCE—NO MORE WITHDRAWAL OF GBV, DEFILEMENT CASES





Lusaka, Zambia – May 24, 2025



In a bold declaration, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has reaffirmed the National Prosecution Authority’s (NPA) commitment to ending Gender-Based Violence (GBV) by adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards the withdrawal of GBV and defilement cases from court.





Speaking during the launch of the Spotlight 2.0 Initiative, Mr. Phiri stated that the NPA is actively pursuing evidence-based or “victimless” prosecutions in cases where survivors retract their statements or are pressured to abandon the pursuit of justice.





“We will not allow justice to be derailed by fear or intimidation. Whether testimony is retracted or not, if there is evidence, we proceed,” Mr. Phiri said.





The Spotlight 2.0 Initiative, which seeks to eliminate violence against women and girls, is being supported by international partners.





Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika hailed the government of Ireland for its continued support, noting that the 1.9 million USD in funding under the initiative will greatly boost efforts in gender equality and women empowerment.





Ireland’s Chargè d’Affaires, Kate O’Donnell, emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of gender inequality, stating that the initiative provides a platform for long-term, sustainable change.



WAGON MEDIA TEAM