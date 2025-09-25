DPP REFUTES ALLIANCE TALKS WITH UPND



…..describes the ruling party as the source of Zambia’s problems.





Lusaka… Thursday September 25, 2025 – Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Antonio Mwanza has dismissed claims that his party intends to form an alliance with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





Mr. Mwanza emphasized that while the DPP is open to forming coalitions, such partnerships will only be with “right-minded people” who share a common vision for the country.





He explained that the DPP should serve as a platform for Zambians dissatisfied with the current state of affairs to unite and bring change.





“We are trying to build a coalition of right-minded people. All Zambians who do not agree with the current status quo must use the DPP as their platform. Anyone feeling the burden of high cost of living, load-shedding, ethnicity, regionalism, tribalism, and so on must use the DPP as their platform,” he said.





Mr. Mwanza stressed that the DPP will not work with the UPND, describing the ruling party as the source of Zambia’s problems.





“The Democratic Progressive Party will not work with the UPND because the UPND is the problem we need to get rid of. The UPND is the cause of the challenges we are facing as a country. The UPND and the DPP cannot work together,” he said.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mwanza highlighted the urgent need to address challenges in the supply chain of petroleum products, noting that fuel and electricity are critical drivers of the economy.





He has since urged government to reintroduce subsidies on electricity and fuel.



“If a country is incapable of securing fuel stocks, then we are in danger,” he asserted.



SE