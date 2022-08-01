DPP Siyunyi not fired – Nalumango

By Kombe Mataka

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Shawa Siyunyi has not been fired.

During the Vice-President’s Question Time in parliament yesterday, she informed the House, after a snap consultation with justice

minister Mulambo Haimbe, that what is true is that Siyunyi is appearing before the Judicial Complaints Commission.

“I do understand that the DPP is appearing before the Judicial Complaints Commission. I will not try to understand standing here

the issue of secrecy of office…What I have seen is that the secrecy of office is making her unable to speak. That is in their own service.

I will not pretend to understand what is right at this moment and what is wrong but the issue of Siyunyi being fired and the security

withdrawal as you read from the tabloid, I am sincerely not aware that she is fired,” Vice-President Nalumango said, in response to Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo question on whether Siyunyi had been fired. “The Minister of Justice has just arrived and whispered to me that she has not been fired. So I don’t how that information has come out. And if she is fired surely it will show. It can’t take a long time…As I sit here, I have not been briefed that she is fired. And the minister is confirming that she is not fired. She is truly appearing before the Judicial Complaints Commission. That is true and I think there are

issues in there on how to proceed.”



She said the assurance by the UPND that it would govern by the rule of law was guaranteed.

“We will do everything by the book,” said Vice-President Nalumango.

In his question, Kampyongo wanted to know if Siyunyi’s security had been withdrawn

because she had been fired as alleged by Daily Nation.

“Your honour the Vice-President, this office bearer was at the same office when her former boss who she was deputising Mr Mukelebai

(Mukelebai), another gallant son, mysteriously [died] after exiting office. What

guarantee is your government giving the nation regarding the safety of this constitutional office bearer as she is going through the processes of appearing before the JCC?” asked Kampyongo.