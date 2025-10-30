DPP’S LEGAL SUIT AGAINST PRIVATE  IS AN ACT OF INTIMIDATION AND BULLYING TO SILENCE THOSE DEMANDING HIS ACCOUNTABILITY- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes;

DPP’S LEGAL SUIT AGAINST PRIVATE IS AN ACT OF INTIMIDATION AND BULLYING TO SILENCE THOSE DEMANDING HIS ACCOUNTABILITY





…Emmanuel Mwamba to Join Case as Friend of the Court…



The decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Gilbert Phiri to sue private citizens who are questioning his decisions that are suspicious and appear to be an abuse of his office, is an act of intimidation and bullying.





I have instructed my lawyers that I join the case as amicus curiae (fruend of the court), a matter in which the DPP is suing a Zambian national Lillian Mutambo who is resident in the United Kingdom for questioning his decisions to drop murder charges against Maria Zaloumis, daughter to Electoral Commission of Zambia, Mwangala Zaloumis, and replacing those charges with manslaughter.





I hold that the DPP abused his powers, illegally and without due justification, amended the charge of murder.





He further refused to object to the bail application by the accused especially the foreigner in the case who may present higher chances of flight risk.





The DPP’s decision is highly suspicious looking at the manner and speed they were done, especially that the accused person’s perceived proximity to the Republican President as seen by numerous public pictures paused at State Hoise and elsewhere, and the high sensitive and key position held by the mother in the governance structure of the country.





The DPP’s decision to sue those questioning his decision is sn act of bullying and a desperate attempt to silence those demanding him to be accountable as the position he holds is a constitutional one.