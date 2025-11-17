UMFWENI: DR. BRIAN MUSHIMBA CHALLENGES GOVERNMENT ON ENERGY CRISIS

Sunday, 16th November, 2026

Former Minister, Dr. Brian Mushimba, has delivered a strong and data-driven challenge to the narrative that Zambia’s current electricity crisis should be blamed on previous administrations. In a detailed statement, Dr. Mushimba argued that the facts paint a very different picture from what is often presented in public discourse.

According to the former minister, the foundation of any meaningful solution begins with correctly diagnosing the problem. Misrepresenting history, he warned, leads to weak interventions, misguided priorities, and a cycle of recurring crises.

Dr. Mushimba outlined Zambia’s energy trajectory using publicly available data:

• In 2011, when the Patriotic Front (PF) took office, the country had 1,600MW of installed electricity capacity almost equal to the national peak demand at the time.

• By 2021, ten years into PF’s tenure, installed capacity had more than doubled to 3,300MW, with additional projects underway that brought total capacity to 3,700MW by early 2022.

• Peak demand had risen to 2,400MW, leaving Zambia with an excess capacity of approximately 1,300MW when PF left office.

“These facts are public,” he emphasized, urging citizens to rely on verifiable data rather than political rhetoric.

With this context, Dr. Mushimba posed the central question: “What happened to the excess capacity?”

He questioned whether the extreme power shortages the country is experiencing today could have been avoided had different decisions been made over the last few years.

The former minister’s remarks come at a time of nationwide frustration over intensified load-shedding, which has disrupted households, industries, and the broader economy. Under the hashtags #LoadsheddingSucks and #AbenaKankoyo, Dr. Mushimba signaled solidarity with affected citizens while calling for honest and factual debate on the true causes of the crisis.