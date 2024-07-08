DR BWALYA NGANDU SHOULD BLAME HIS PF MEMBERS FOR CAUSING BY-ELECTIONS-PF DRINKING OWN MEDICINE- Mark Simuuwe

DR BWALYA NGANDU SHOULD BLAME HIS PF MEMBERS FOR CAUSING BY-ELECTIONS-PF DRINKING OWN MEDICINE.

By Mark Simuuwe

Former Finance minister under the PF Dr Bwalya says the decision by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly to declare the seats vacant is Subterfuge .

For avoidance of doubt , subterfuge is defined as ,”deceit used in order to achieve one’s goal.”

He is right only to the extent that PF are deceiving citizens by deliberately causing a by-election to test their popularity.

Firstly , Dr Bwalya Ngandu is the one who was releasing money to finance by -elections that were caused by the PF under his reign as Finance minister as such , it is total hypocrisy for him to dramatize the self-inflicted by-elections.

Further , assuming the nullification was intended , it is the same PF who caused it by writing an irresponsible letter to the Speaker .

Since the PF claim that the UPND is packing in the next elections and that they have lost popularity, it is clear that PF have a deceitful agenda in causing the by-elections .

Based on their claim , it is now clear to all of us that the PF are deliberately causing this by-election of nine MPs in order to test their own strength.

Unfortunately, they will be taught another lesson they will live to remember in this by-election .

Further , Dr Bwalya Ngandu says HH should focus on job creation and poverty reduction.

Dr Bwalya Ngandu is trying to open an open door .

By restructuring the debt of the loans that Dr Ngandu and his friends irresponsibly contracted , President Hakainde Hichilema is addressing Zambia’s current economic woes that are manifesting as a consequence of a highly indebted country.

Unlike at his time where Dr Ngandu announced employment freeze and wage freeze in parliament , UPND has recruited over 39,000 teachers in two years , over 14,000 health workers , over 45,000 in defence , over 2500 under Local government , over , 250 under ZRA , over 150 under Immigration, over 100 under Zesco , and these are opportunities Dr Ngandu and Edgar Lungu failed to create under PF .

Further , over 2800 cooperatives given grants creating over 50,000 jobs for the SMEs .

In the private sector

alone , over 13,900 jobs have been created in the manufacturing sector alone and this is due to stability in the economic indicators, the political stability , and the improved fight against corruption under the UPND in which our GDP improved from negative two under the PF to over two percent under the UPND leadership in two years .

It is Dr Ngandu who subjected over 34000 council workers to hunger by not paying them their salaries of 7-15 months , including 258,000 farmers who were owed money by FRA.

It is Dr Ngandu who failed to pay TAZARA workers and former TAZAMA workers their dues which money has been paid by UPND government.

It is Dr Ngandu who was failing to pay UNZA , CBU AND PUBLIC Universities salaries which is no longer the case under the UPND leadership.

It is Dr Ngandu who failed to sustain students meal allowances and scrapped them off which allowances have been reinstated by the UPND government.

Under Dr Bwalya Ngandu , supranational cooperations were closing due to economic instability. What this meant was that youths working in these private sector companies lost jobs .

Indeni was closed indefinitely, Mopani mine collapsed, and KCM went through liquidation relegating over 7000 citizens on the Copperbelt into joblessness .

The list of failures is endless under Dr Ngandu’s PF leadership.

We urge him to advise Edgar Lungu and his minions to stop fighting for PF leadership and stop causing by-elections.

It is total hypocrisy for all former PF ministers to line up to cause a by-election through an irresponsible letter than start blaming others .

Where was Bwalya Ngandu when Miles Sampa was taking over PF leadership and expelling PF MPs ? As former Minister , he ought to have known that Miles was causing by-elections by expelling others .

Ends //

