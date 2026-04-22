High Court in Pretoria has today formally transferred the mortal remains of Edgar Lungu to the Zambian Govt

Lungu finally coming home for dignified burial

AFTER remaining in the morgue for more than 10 months after his death on June 5, 2025, the remains of former president Edgar Lungu may soon be heading home for a dignified burial.

The government through Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has confirmed that; “the High Court in Pretoria has today, Wednesday 22nd April 2026, formally transferred the mortal remains of the Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to the Zambian Government.”

“This development follows the former President’s family’s inability to proceed with their case before the South African Supreme Court of Appeal,” the Attorney General added

Kabesha said Lungu’s remains have since been relocated from Two Mountains Burial Services (PTY) Limited to a facility managed by the South African Government.

“In its 8th August 2025 ruling, the Pretoria High Court directed that the body be released to the Zambian Government to facilitate preparations for repatriation and burial in Zambia,” he stated.

“In line with the court’s directive, the Government will engage with the former President’s family to finalize burial arrangements. The nation will be informed of the agreed-upon details in due course,” stated Kabesha.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba April 23, 2026