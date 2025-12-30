Dr Chishimba Kambwili Condemned by Prominent Lawyer over careless audio

‼️Dr Chishimba Kambwili Condemned by Prominent Lawyer over careless audio‼️



Today’s outbursts by Ba Chishimba Kambwili are not only reckless but politically destructive. Barely months after his release from prison for issues rooted in an undisciplined mouth, he now publicly accuses Hon. Brian Mundubile of corruption, theft, and issuing invoices for roads allegedly not done, even going as far as predicting his arrest and boasting about having dirt on him.





This is not politics. This is political cannibalism and my simple and sober advice to Hon. Brian Mundubile is he should immediately report Hon. Chishimba Kambwili to the police for criminal libel and further take him to court for defamation of character.





As we approach 2026, one must ask a serious question. Is this the level to which the opposition has reduced itself? Public lynching, threats, gossip, and character assassination masquerading as accountability?





The bitterness, jealousy, and open hostility among opposition leaders is no longer a secret. It explains their failure to unite. It explains the confusion. It explains why even in simple by-elections, opposition leaders rush to prove personal strength instead of collective purpose, fully aware that the result will be electoral embarrassment.





This conduct is repulsive to the youth.



Young people are not inspired by leaders who spend more time fighting each other than fighting poverty, unemployment, and inequality. We are not interested in personal vendettas, secret files, or political blackmail. These internal wars, built on mistrust and unresolved egos, offer nothing to a generation desperate for ideas, opportunity, and leadership.





At present, the opposition has no coherent message to the Zambian people. Its loudest voice is not policy but accusation. Not vision but suspicion. Not solutions but insults. While opposition leaders are busy tearing each other apart, national conversations are shifting. Load shedding is gradually easing. Economic indicators are stabilising. The kwacha is finding its footing. Farmers are being assured of payment.





So the question becomes unavoidable. What exactly will the opposition tell the ordinary citizen?



Without unity, discipline, credibility, and a clear alternative vision, the opposition risks becoming irrelevant. Politics driven by hatred and ego does not mobilise the masses. It exhausts them.





Perhaps the most honest advice at this point is the simplest one. Tiyeni ku farm mukulima, as Yo Maps guided. Because opposition politics without ideas, organisation, and moral authority will not win elections. It will only entertain the ruling party.





If the opposition does not change course urgently, 2026 will not be lost at the ballot box. It will have been lost long before, through indiscipline, division, and self destruction.



Simon Mulenga Mwila – Aspiring Mayor of Lusaka.