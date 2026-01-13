DR CHITALU CHILUFYA DEMANDS RESPECT FOR LUBINDA…as PF members in Luapula Province endorses him for party presidency

CHILUFYA DEMANDS RESPECT FOR LUBINDA

…..as PF members in Luapula Province endorses him for party presidency



PATRIOTIC Front structures in Luapula Province have endorsed Chitalu Chilufya as their preferred candidate for the party presidency ahead of the PF’s forthcoming internal elections.





Speaking after the endorsement, Dr Chilufya appealed to party members to respect PF acting President Given Lubinda, warning that he will not tolerate any form of disrespect toward the party leadership.





“Mr Lubinda has played a key role in bringing the party together during a difficult period, and he therefore deserves respect,” Dr Chilufya said.

“I will not allow anyone to bring confusion or disorder in the Patriotic Front.”





Dr Chilufya emphasised that the ultimate decision on who will lead the party and emerge as the 2026 presidential candidate will be made by delegates at the party convention.





“The party membership will decide at the convention who should lead them into the 2026 general elections,” he said.

The former Minister of Health further assured PF members and the nation at large that the party remains united and intact, despite what he described as attempts by the ruling UPND to destabilise it.





“The Patriotic Front remains strong and united. No manoeuvres will succeed in destroying the party,” Dr Chilufya said.

Dr Chilufya also called for unity and discipline among PF members as the party prepares for its convention, saying internal divisions would only weaken its ability to effectively challenge the ruling party in 2026.





He urged party structures at all levels to focus on rebuilding confidence among members and the general public through issue-based politics.





He further said the PF under new leadership would prioritise economic recovery, job creation and improved public service delivery, adding that the party remains committed to offering Zambians a credible alternative government.





Dr Chilufya said the PF would emerge from its internal processes stronger, more organised and ready to reclaim power through democratic means.



