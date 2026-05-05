*Dr. Chitalu Chilufya’s Electoral Victory Figures Are Unmatched: 100,000 Votes That Silence the ‘Spoiler’ Narrative”*





The narrative being pushed by Davies Mwila that Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and Chanda Katotobwe are “spoilers” is not only misleading, it is a desperate attempt to mask political weakness with noise.





At a basic constituency level, the facts are already overwhelming. When you combine the electoral strength of Miles Bwalya Sampa in Matero and Dr. Chilufya in Mansa Central, their votes exceed 100,000. These are not speculative figures,.they are grounded in actual electoral performance. In their respective provinces, both leaders have demonstrated unmatched grassroots appeal, in some cases outperforming nearly every other political figure nationally.





So the question must be asked: how can individuals who have commanded such numbers be labeled as “spoilers” by those who struggle to even mobilize 10,000 votes across the country? In a nation with over 7 million registered voters, the argument collapses under its own weight.





This is why voices like Mwila’s ring hollow. Zambians have not forgotten the role he played in the Patriotic Front’s defeat in the 2021 Zambian general election. Poor leadership, lack of internal democracy, and strategic confusion weakened the party at a critical moment. For him to now re-emerge as a moral authority on electability is not just ironic, it is revisionist.





Even more concerning is the inconsistency. Mwila has moved from supporting Brian Mundubile to Willah Mudolo and back again, reflecting a pattern of political instability. Meanwhile, Zambians have consistently called for unity among opposition forces, yet such calls have often been ignored by those now claiming strategic wisdom.





When Given Lubinda, Chairperson of the PF Pamodzi Alliance, called for genuine opposition unity, it was a moment that demanded maturity and vision. Yet, that call was largely disregarded by the very individuals now criticizing others. In contrast, leaders like Miles Sampa and Thomas Zulu demonstrated statesmanship by engaging and supporting that vision.





Zambia’s democracy allows multiple candidates to contest. This is not a flaw, it is a strength. Across the region, including in elections like the 2020 Malawi presidential election, numerous candidates participated, yet the people decisively chose their leader. That is the essence of democracy: competition, choice, and legitimacy.





We have seen many presidential candidates before whose only selling point was tribe, yet they ended up receiving little to no support, even from the very regions they claimed would rally behind them through tribal patronage. Zambians have repeatedly shown that they vote beyond narrow identity politics when credible leadership is presented.





No one is stopping Mwila’s preferred candidates from standing, and he should not dare imagine that it is his duty to block Dr. Chilufya. The Patriotic Front ticket is not a private preserve—it is a democratic platform. Dr. Chilufya has every right to put himself forward under the PF, especially at a time when many in the opposition have been working, both openly and quietly, to weaken the party and push it off the ballot altogether.





Attempts to intimidate or label credible contenders as “spoilers” are nothing more than efforts to control outcomes before the people have spoken. These attempts, propelled by the likes of Mwila who have no numbers behind their name, are instead aimed at undermining those with clear and leading support. Figures don’t lie.





The emerging pattern is clear. Those labeling others as “spoilers” are increasingly those who fear the growing popularity and credibility of Dr. Chilufya. His message is resonating. His leadership is being tested and accepted by the people.



As for internal party direction, one thing is certain: the Patriotic Front must be a home for winners, not a refuge for recycled defeatism. The future of the party depends on energy, credibility, and proven grassroots connection not outdated narratives





Even the regional argument being floated. that many aspiring candidates such as Harry Kalaba, Kelvin Bwalya Fube, and Mundubile himself hail from similar backgrounds, misses the point. Leadership is not about tribe or province; it is about capacity, vision, and the ability to inspire national confidence.





Zambians are not looking for gatekeepers of ambition. They are looking for leaders who can win, unite, and deliver.



And right now, the numbers and the momentum are speaking louder than the critics.



*Issued by:*



Mcc, Benja Siwila



National Youth Chairperson

Patriotic Front