DR. CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA ARRESTED FOR CYBER HARASSMENT AND LIBEL AGAINST DR. NEVERS MUMBA



PRESS STATEMENT

APPREHENSION OF DR. CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA FOR HARASSMENT UTILISING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION AND LIBEL



July 21, 2025-The Zambia Police Service has formerly Arrested and Charged Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, aged 45, of Chunga Village in Chongwe District, for the offences of Harassment utilising means of electronic communication Contrary to Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021, and Libel Contrary to Section 191 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Brief facts of the matter are that on May 02, 2024, Dr. Zimba published an article on his Facebook page and furthermore, on May 04, 2024, Dr. Zimba authored another article published in The Mast Newspaper, Edition No. 4533-SM 393 bordering on harassment and libel against Dr. Nevers Mumba.



As a result of these publications, Dr. Zimba has been formally charged with two counts of Harassment utilising means of electronic communication Contrary to Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021, and one count of Libel Contrary to Section 191 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



The suspect has since been released on police bond and is scheduled to appear before the courts of law soon.



The Zambia Police Service wishes to remind members of the public that freedom of expression is not absolute, and must be exercised within the confines of the law. The use of electronic platforms to harass, defame or injure the reputation of others will not be tolerated and those found wanting will be held accountable.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER