DR Congo Nears Completion of Africa’s Largest Indoor Arena



The Democratic Republic of Congo is nearing completion of the 20,000-seat Kinshasa Arena, set to become Africa’s largest indoor arena.





Located in Kinshasa, the state-of-the-art venue rises next to the country’s biggest stadium, Stade des Martyrs, which holds 80,000 people.





Once opened, Kinshasa Arena is expected to host major concerts, basketball, conferences, boxing events and continental entertainment showcases.





The project signals DR Congo’s growing ambition to position Kinshasa as a leading destination for sport, culture and large-scale events in Africa.





With completion now in sight, the country is preparing to unveil a landmark venue that could reshape Central Africa’s live entertainment and indoor sports landscape