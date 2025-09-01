DR Congo rejects Thabo Mbeki Foundation’s peace dialogue invitation amid bias concerns

DRC rejects Thabo Mbeki Foundation’s peace dialogue invitation amid bias concerns



The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government has declined an invitation to participate in a peace and security dialogue hosted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, scheduled for September 3-6 here in South Africa.





The decision, announced by government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya, stems from accusations of bias against former President Thabo Mbeki, who Congolese officials claim has shown favoritism toward the M23 rebels and Rwanda in past statements on the eastern DRC conflict.





The dialogue aimed to bring together Congolese officials, civil society, opposition leaders, religious figures, and armed groups, including M23, to address ongoing violence in the region.





However, Kinshasa dismissed the initiative as “inappropriate,” citing Mbeki’s alleged alignment with former DRC President Joseph Kabila, who faces treason charges linked to the M23 rebellion.





Critics in the DRC argue that Mbeki’s remarks have historically leaned toward narratives that could destabilize the region.





The Thabo Mbeki Foundation, known for promoting African-led solutions to peace and security challenges, has not yet responded to the DRC’s withdrawal.