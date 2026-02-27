DR CONGO SIGNS $1.2 BILLION  HEALTH DEAL WITH TRUMP’S AMERICA — BUT NOTHING GOES FOR NOTHING!

RHUMBA: DRC SAYS YES TO USA HEALTH AGREEMENT



CONGO SIGNS $1.2 BILLION DEAL WITH TRUMP’S AMERICA — BUT NOTHING GOES FOR NOTHING!





President Félix Tshisekedi just inked a massive health partnership with the United States $900M from Washington, $300M from Kinshasa. Sounds generous? Think again.





Yes, they’re targeting HIV, malaria, TB, and maternal health from 2026–2031.





But remember Trump doesn’t write billion-dollar cheques out of love. The DRC sits on $24 trillion in untapped minerals cobalt, coltan, lithium the backbone of every phone, EV, and weapon on earth.





Zimbabwe said NO. Zambia said NO. They read the fine print and walked away over sovereignty concerns. What does Congo know that they don’t?





Africa, when America brings a gift with one hand always check what the other hand is reaching for.





African hype media