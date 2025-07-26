DR Congo’s $80 billion Grand Inga Dam hydroelectric dam will be the largest hydroelectric dam in the world, enough to power over 40% of Africa.





It will produce over 40,000 megawatts of electricity.



It will be the largest hydroelectric power station in the world, surpassing China’s Three Gorges Dam.





If fully built, it could power over 40% of Africa, supplying electricity across countries from South Africa to Nigeria and even potentially to southern Europe.





The Grand Inga Dam is planned on the Congo River, near the existing Inga I and II dams.



