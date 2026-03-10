Dr. Dre is now a billionaire years after his ex-wife div0rced and took almost 50% of his assets





According to Forbes, he’s now a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $1 billion.



Dr. Dre was once a multi-millionaire with an estimated net worth of $850 million, but when his ex-wife filed for div0rce, he went from Euro to Zer0





The c-ourt ordered him to pay his ex-wife about $300,000 per month — which is over $3 million per year — in spousal support.





He was also ordered to continue covering her health insurance, despite the fact that she received millions in the settlement along with assets such as cars, property, and other business interests.





This was not CHILD support, but SPOUSAL support, and Dr. Dre would have to continue paying it until she remarries or p@ss a-way



Can you imagine that❓



Despite that setback, Dr. Dre has bounced back stronger than ever and is now officially a billionaire