Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu – Last Man Standing.l- Tribute By Exildah Mwenya

Tribute By Exildah Mwenya



Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu – Last Man Standing.



Eulogy for His Excellency, Edgar Chagwa Lungu





Today, we as a nation cloaked in sorrow, yet united in gratitude and remembrance. We have lost not only a father, a husband, a friend—but a statesman. His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, has completed his earthly journey, leaving behind a legacy etched into the soul of this great nation. President Lungu rose from humble beginnings to the highest office in the land through resilience, determination, and faith. His political journey was never marked by self-glory, but by service.

When fate and history called upon him to lead following the passing of President Michael Sata, Edgar Lungu answered with humility and resolve. He became the torchbearer of continuity, peace, and stability.



President Lungu will be remembered for his commitment to peace. He believed that Zambia’s strength lay in her unity, and he worked tirelessly to uphold national harmony, even in times of political turbulence. He was a leader who, despite criticism, always chose the path of dialogue over division, of calm over chaos.

His presidency oversaw massive infrastructure development—roads, bridges, hospitals, and schools—which today connect and several millions of Zambians. He prioritized rural development and aimed to close the gap between urban affluence and rural poverty.



But beyond the office, beyond the politics, Edgar Chagwa Lungu was a man of faith. A devoted Christian who declared Zambia a Christian nation not in name only, but through policies and practices that elevated faith-based values. He believed that leadership was stewardship, and he constantly sought the grace of God to guide his decisions.



To his family—his beloved wife, Esther Lungu, and their children—we extend our deepest condolences. Thank you for sharing him with us. You carried the weight of public life with dignity and grace, and our nation is forever in your debt.



let us not mourn as those without hope. Let us celebrate a life lived in service, a man who gave his all to his country. Let us take forward the values he held dear—peace, unity, and patriotism.



In the words of Scripture, “Well done, good and faithful servant… Enter into the joy of your Lord.” (Matthew 25:23)

May the soul of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu rest in eternal peace, and may God continue to bless the Republic of Zambia.



Exilda Mwenya

President – New Era Democratic Party